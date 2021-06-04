Individually, Lil Durk and Lil Baby have been on the best runs of their careers. They're both recognized as some of the obvious standouts among rap superstars, rising above the competition in the last few years. Together, they've got to be unstoppable, right?

Hip-hop is one of the only music genres where fans will consistently be blessed with collaborative work among artists. Rappers have historically bounced off of one another's energy in the studio, often getting competitive with their peers. With Lil Durk and Lil Baby, two of the best in the game right now, we got to witness yet another iconic match-up as they went toe-to-toe for eighteen songs, inviting some of their famous friends, including Travis Scott, Young Thug, Meek Mill, and Rod Wave.

The Voice of the Heroes is officially out now, marking the biggest hip-hop release from last night. As fans have been digesting the new music, some songs, like "2040" and "Hats Off," have been pegged as some of the early standouts. People are impressed with the collaborations, but Durk and Baby's pens are the ones being praised with people sharing their first impressions on social media.

Check out what people have been saying below and be sure to listen to the album here. What do you think about The Voice of the Heroes so far?