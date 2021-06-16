DJ Khaled unleashed his most recent project Khaled, Khaled at the end of April. Packed with a star-studded lineup of guest appearances includingLil Wayne, Lil Baby & Lil Durk, Cardi B, 21 Savage, Drake, and Roddy Ricch just to name a few, it was supported by its Drake-assisted dual lead singles "Popstar" and "Greece."

The project topped the Billboard 200 Albums Chart in May, spending six consecutive weeks in rotation from the top position. While the producer has found himself in some hot water on social media, he is continuing to score major wins from his latest collection. In a series of posts to his Instagram on Tuesday (June 15), Khaled celebrated earning some new RIAA certifications, including one for his Lil Durk and Lil Baby assisted track "Every Chance I Get."

“GOLD FOR YOUR DOME SONG OF THE YEAR #EVERYCHANCEIGET OFFICIALLY CERTIFIED GOLD @riaa_awards

@djkhaled @lilbaby @lildurk @taykeith @riaa_awards @wethebestmusic #KHALEDKHALED @riaa_awards #EVERYCHANCEIGET @riaa_awards SONG OF THE SUMMER AND YEAR THANK YOU ! FAN LUV KEEP GOING ! ANOTHER ONE !!!!!!,” wrote Khaled in the post littered with tons of celebratory hashtags and emojis.

"Every Chance I Get" featuring Voice Of The Heroes artists Durk and Baby peaked at No. 20 on the Billboard Hot 100 Chart last month. Khaled also showed off a multi-platinum plaque for "Pop Star," and gold plaques for the entire album and Drizzy's other standout "Greece."

“#POPSTAR 2x PLATINUM #GREECE GOLD #EVERYCHANCEIGET GOLD ? #KHALEDKHALED #1 ALBUM GOLD @wethebestmusic @epicrecords @rocnation @riaa_awards THE ALBUM WIT ALL HIT ANTHEMS! And the album wit the song of the year ! FANLUV THANK U ! Love you,” Khaled wrote in another post.

Congrats to Lil Durk, Lil Baby, and DJ Khaled!

[via]