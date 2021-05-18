DJ Khaled Drops "Body In Motion" Video Ft. Lil Baby, Roddy Ricch & Bryson Tiller

Lil Baby, Roddy Ricch, and Bryson Tiller help DJ Khaled set off the summer in the "Body In Motion" music video.

DJ Khaled is fresh off of the release of his latest album, KHALED KHALED that brings a slew of stars together for a Blockbuster affair. Since it dropped in time for the summer, it only made sense that at least one of the music videos would find him in a silk shirt on a yacht somewhere.

Earlier today, DJ Khaled unveiled the official music video for "BODY IN MOTION." While the song was practically created for the sake of being another summer anthem in Khaled's catalog, the music video hones into the feeling even further. Khaled, Bryson Tiller, Lil Baby, and Roddy Ricch are warmed by bikini-clad models on a yacht. Joseph Khan, once again, directs the latest visual off of Khaled Khaled with stunning shots of Miami Beach and luxurious promotional shots of Ciroc.

Peep the video above.