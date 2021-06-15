People have been remembering DJ Khaled's infamous comments from a 2015 interview following the removal of a specific scene in the animated Harley Quinn series. The mega-producer has been trending on Twitter for the last twenty-four hours but, unfortunately for him, it has nothing to do with his latest studio album Khaled Khaled. On the contrary, people are bringing up Khaled's name in response to the comments made by Harley Quinn co-creator Justin Halpern about a scene that was removed from the show's third season.

During an interview with Variety, Halpern admitted that DC asked the show's producers to remove a scene depicting Batman and Catwoman engaging in oral sex. "It’s incredibly gratifying and free to be using characters that are considered villains because you just have so much more leeway," he said. "A perfect example of that is in this third season of Harley [when] we had a moment where Batman was going down on Catwoman. And DC was like, ‘You can’t do that. You absolutely cannot do that.’ They’re like, ‘Heroes don’t do that.’ So, we said, ‘Are you saying heroes are just selfish lovers?’ They were like, ‘No, it’s that we sell consumer toys for heroes. It’s hard to sell a toy if Batman is also going down on someone.’"



Rich Fury/Getty Images

The comments refreshed the memories of thousands of pop culture lovers who not-so-fondly remembered DJ Khaled's previous remarks about (not) going down on his wife. "If you holding it down for your woman, I feel like the woman should praise and the man should praise the Queen," said the artist during a 2015 interview with The Breakfast Club. "But, you know, my way of praising is called, 'How was dinner? You like the house you living in? You like all them clothes you getting? I'm taking care of your family, I'm taking care of my family.'"

When Angela Yee asked Khaled if he goes down on his wife, he said, "Nah, never. Nah, I can't do that. Hell nah... I can't do that. I don't do that."

Who knew that DJ Khaled and Batman had so much in common? See what everyone is saying below.