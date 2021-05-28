DJ Khaled Drops Party Visual To "I Did It" Ft. Megan Thee Stallion, Post Malone, DaBaby, & Lil Baby

The crew takes over a mega-mansion in the Summer-ready music video.

The Khaled Khaled hype isn't over. After earning his No. 1 spot at the top of the charts, DJ Khaled has returned with the music video for "I Did It" featuring Post Malone, Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Baby, DaBaby. In true DJ Khaled fashion, the clip opens with the hitmaking producer plugging a slew of brands, thanking both Diddy and Rick Ross for bottles of liquor before shameless featuring the Chime app and Bud Light. After making sure those invoices were taken care of, the party started.

In the visual, Megan, DaBaby, Lil Baby, and Khaled each take their places around a luxury mansion where they party like rockstars with a few background dancers to boot. Khaled likes to bring a fun and free feel to each of his records, and the visual to "I Did It" isn't any different. No word on which Khaled Khaled visual will pop up next, but keep your eyes open.

Watch the music video for "I Did It" above and let us know what you think. Also, make sure to check out our article: DJ Khaled "Khaled Khaled" Review.