It might have taken a few years, but Lil Baby and Lil Durk have officially reached the top of the rap game's uppermost echelon. Together, they recently connected to deliver The Voice Of The Heroes, a collaborative effort that yielded eighteen tracks with guest appearances from Travis Scott, Meek Mill, Rod Wave, and Young Thug.

Without even having to drop a lead single, Baby and Durk's Voice Of The Heroes went on to move 158k album-equivalent units, a tally that easily secured them the top position on the Billboard charts. Given the project's hype and popularity, many songs ultimately found themselves cracking the Hot 100 chart, with sixteen of eighteen locking it down in various positions.

Billboard recently shared a breakdown of the Voice Of The Heroes Hot 100 positions on their Twitter page. "Hats Off" with Travis Scott was the highest-charting at #16. Title track "Voice Of The Heroes" hit #21, "2040" hit #31, "How It Feels" hit #34, "Still Runnin" with Meek Mill hit #43, "Who I Want" hit #46, "Still Hood" hit #56, and "Okay" slid two spots below it at #58.

The streak continues with "Man Of My Word" at #60, "Medical" at #67, "Rich Off Pain" with Rod Wave at #68, "Lying" at #70, "That's Facts" at #73, "Please" at #79, "Up The Side" with Young Thug at #80, and "If You Want To" squeaking in at #99. At this moment, only "Make It Out" and "Bruised Up" did not make the cut -- yet.

Clearly, the people have spoken. The Voice Of The Heroes may very well go down as one of the defining albums of 2021, at least on the commercial end. Congratulations to Baby and Durk for another powerhouse performance, and be sure to check out our own review on the project right here.