He may have not attended the ceremony but Kanye West continues to rack up Grammy wins despite his absence. The rapper has been hush-hush in recent weeks following an epic fallout on social media, and after his Instagram account was temporarily banned for violating certain rules, West has been on his best online behavior. Meanwhile, his music peers gathered together for yet another Grammy Award event and it went on without a hitch, and this time around, he secured enough wins to place him at 24 total throughout his career, tying with his friend Jay-Z.

One of last weekend's wins included his Donda track "Hurricane" which hosts looks from The Weeknd and Lil Baby. The song took over the Best Melodic Rap Performance category, beating out the likes of J. Cole, Lil Nas X, Doja Cat, and Tyler, The Creator.

On Instagram, Lil Baby shared both his gratitude and excitement. In one post, he tagged his collaborators and thanked them. In another, he penned a note about his win.

"One thing I know is, the real can't wait for the real to win !!!" he penned. "I appreciate every single person who want us to win. I say Us cause this sh*t be for 'All Of Us.' [blue heart emoji]." This marks Lil Baby's first Grammy win after eight nominations and with the successful run he continues to have, it was well deserved.

