2022 Grammy Awards
- MusicDrakeo The Ruler's Brother Slams Grammys For "In Memoriam" SnubRalfy The Plug calls it a "spit in the face" that the Grammys didn't include the late Drakeo in their segment. By Erika Marie
- MusicLil Baby Beams After "Hurricane" Grammy Win With Kanye West & The WeekndThe trio took home Grammys for Best Melodic Rap Performance for the "Donda" track and it marked Lil Baby's first trophy.By Erika Marie
- MusicSafaree Samuels Is Done With Grammys After Spice Loses Best Reggae AlbumA predominately white reggae band from Virginia named SOJA took home the win and Safaree—and Johnta Austin—believes Spice was robbed.By Erika Marie
- MusicNicki Minaj DMs Doja Cat A Sweet Congratulatory Message For Grammy WinMinaj made sure she showed love to Doja over the "Planet Her" rapper's first Grammy win.By Erika Marie
- StreetwearGrammys Criticized For Labeling Virgil Abloh "Hip Hop Fashion Designer" During Memoriam SegmentAbloh achieved countless noteworthy feats throughout his career outside the realms of music and fashion.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureMadonna's Pre-Grammys TikTok Has Fans Concerned: "This Is Completely Unsettling"Madonna's fans are worried about her well-being.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicSaweetie Plans To Place Her Grammy "Somewhere Special," Will Take Date To CeremonyThe rapper sat down and spoke about her 2 Grammy noms while sharing that she sometimes misses the "college Saweetie."By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureMachine Gun Kelly & Miley Cyrus React To 2022 Grammy SnubsBoth artists didn't find their names on the list of nominees.By Erika Marie
- MusicNicki Minaj Trends & Fans React After "Seeing Green" Doesn't Receive Any Grammy NominationsThe Barbz were out in full force after "Seeing Green" was left off the Grammy nomination list. By Taylor McCloud
- MusicDoja Cat Reacts To Receiving 8 Grammy NominationsThe "Kiss Me More" singer was nominated for 8 Grammys. By Taylor McCloud
- NumbersJAY-Z Breaks Record For Most All-Time GRAMMY NominationsJAY-Z's three nominations push him to become the artist with the most GRAMMY Award nominations of all time.By Alex Zidel
- MusicBaby Keem, NBA YoungBoy & Saweetie Land Their First Grammy NominationsBut who will bring home their first Grammy?By Taylor McCloud
- Music2022 GRAMMY Awards Nominations AnnouncedThe 64th annual Grammy Awards take place on Jan. 31, 2022.By Thomas Galindo