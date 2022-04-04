Kanye West and Jay-Z are now tied as the rappers with the most Grammys in the award show's tenured history. The feat comes despite West being banned from performing at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards due to his "concerning online behavior," as it was put by one of his reps.

Following Sunday's event, Ye and Jay now have 24 trophies each. Jay still leads in nominations with 83 total.



Jamie McCarthy /Getty Images

Both West and Jay took home awards during the most recent Grammys ceremony with West earning a win for Best Melodic Rap Performance with “Hurricane," and both rappers winning Best Rap Song with "Jail," a Donda track that features Jay.

West and Jay have each had their share of iconic moments at the award show throughout their careers.

Back in 2005, while accepting the award for Best Rap Album, West famously remarked, “I know everybody’s asking the question, they wanted know, ‘I know he’s going to wild out, I know he’s going to do something crazy.’ Everybody wanted to know what I would do if I didn’t win… I guess we’ll never know.”

The aforementioned "concerning online behavior," which kept West from attending this year's ceremony, is a reference to his recent treatment of Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson on social media.

[Via]