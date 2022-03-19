Last night, The Game took to Instagram and claimed that Kanye West was supposed to take part in the Grammy Awards as a performer. However, the Grammys ultimately pulled Kanye due to his recent comments about Pete Davidson on social media. The Game was pretty upset about this news, although fans weren't exactly sure where it was coming from, as Kanye had never been confirmed as a part of the festivities.

According to TMZ, we now have an update on the situation, as a Kanye rep has confirmed the news. In their comments to TMZ, they noted that his "concerning online behavior" is what ultimately led to the Grammy's decision. Either way, The Game is upset right now, and we're sure Ye's fanbase is, as well.

Brandon Magnus/Getty Images

"We’ll just say it’s all of the above & a continuous disrespect for us & all that we have brought to the table in entertainment, media & sports over the last 100 years especially," The Game wrote. "Speak your mind in this country for yourself, family or your people & you’re ostracized immediately & if you push them hard enough they will stop at no ends to try and put an end to you as a whole…. I for one, have never been scared to speak my mind even understanding what the consequences may be."





Kanye's words have gotten him into quite a bit of trouble as of late, and this is yet another example of that. Hopefully, for Ye, he is able to get back on the straight and narrow, as we don't want to see him removed from any other shows.

[Via]