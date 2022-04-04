It was a big night for Kanye West at the Grammy Awards, even if he wasn't in attendance. The artist behind the Stem Player took home two awards last night, even though he lost in the Album Of The Year category. "Hurricane" ft. Lil Baby and The Weeknd took home the award for Best Melodic Rap Performance while the Jay-Z-assisted, "Jail" won Best Rap Song.



Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Ye's Donda collaboration with Jay-Z initially sparked backlash because of Marilyn Manson's involvement in the song. Yeezy enlisted Marilyn Manson, who has faced numerous allegations of sexual misconduct, on "Jail Pt. 2," but Recording Academy determined that the disgraced rock singer didn't actually have song credits on "Jail" ft. Jay-Z.

Unfortunately, the loss in the Album Of The Year category did sting for those involved. Mike Dean shared his thoughts on Twitter shortly after the award show ended, writing, "Again we lose album of the year." Kanye West has yet to chime in on any of his Grammy awards.

The rapper's absence from the award show wasn't unexpected. Earlier this year, the Recording Academy confirmed that they pulled Ye from the roster of performers due to "concerning online behavior" following his social media attacks on Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson, and Trevor Noah. However, Kanye West was still allowed to attend the award show if he wanted. Apparently, he didn't.