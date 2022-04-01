Kanye West is putting his mental health first. A new report from Page Six reveals that the 44-year-old is allegedly "going away to get help" for his bipolar disorder weeks after he publicly attacked his ex's boyfriend, Pete Davidson via social media and in his music videos.

A source close to the Kardashian family has revealed that "for the sake of the kids, Kanye has told Kim he's not making any public appearances or inflammatory social media statements, and he will go away somewhere to get better."

Lars Niki/Getty Images

The same insider clarified that it's not currently clear if Ye has plans to seek treatment in a facility, as he's been spending most of his time in Los Angeles with the former couple's four children. "At this time, [Kanye] is committed to a healthy co-parenting relationship with Kim and is focused on raising their beautiful children," Page Six's source explains.

As you may remember, things between Kimye got particularly tense earlier this year, when The Life of Pablo hitmaker began dissing Davidson on his Instagram feed, and later in his "Eazy" song with The Game, eventually releasing a music video that saw the Saturday Night Live star's likeness get decapitated.

At the time, Kardashian had to plead with her ex to stop his behaviour, as she was genuinely scared for her boyfriend's safety. Things between the co-parents appear to be on the mend now, though, as they were spotted hanging out at Saint West's soccer game recently.

Read more about that here, and tap back in with HNHH later for any updates on your favourite celebrities.

[Via]