It's safe to say social media felt different without Lil Nas X. After taking a hiatus from Twitter, which he claimed was a "maternity leave," the celeb is back and trolling more than ever.

The artist attended the 64th Annual Grammy Awards last night in Las Vegas, Nevada where he performed "Industry Baby" and "Montero." While he got the opportunity of a lifetime, the 22-year-old's night could have gone a bit better than it did. After being nominated for five Grammys, he walked away with zero. The categories being: Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Melodic Rap Performance, and Best Music Video.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

Now, who would he be if he didn't let his to social media friends hone in on laughing at him?

Nas took to Twitter and posted, "can't believe i lost all my grammys. i am no longer gay!" That last part didn't hold up long, though. Moments later he sent out, "i change my mind i want to be slutted out tonight."

Additionally, he made a 15 second freestyle rap about his losses as well. In an Instagram video, he stood in the mirror and sang out, "I didn't win no Grammys. That sh*t hurt my feelings. That sh*t finna make me cry."

As social media laughed at his pain, he swallowed his pride and issued a proper statement regarding the issue. "last night was my favorite performance yet. and a fun night in general. we lost all our grammies but that just mean it’s time to go even harder! love y’all."

Check out the video Nas posted on his IG down below.



