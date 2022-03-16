Aries season is right around the corner and that means that Lil Nas X is ready to make his return to the spotlight, logging back onto Twitter ahead of his twenty-third birthday in a few weeks. The superstar performer is having another outstanding year in music, presently enjoying the success of his radio smash, "That's What I Want." With his next era right around the corner though, it's time for the pop-rap crossover star to tease his latest collection of unreleased songs, announcing upcoming collaborations with YoungBoy Never Broke Again and Saucy Santana.

"Why are people surprised i’ve been away for so long? have y’all really never heard of maternity leave?" joked Lil Nas on Twitter, making his first post in over three months. "i’m so happy i’m back on the internet. i missed me so much."



Barry Brecheisen/Getty Images

He went on to share a couple of songs he recently finished, including "Late To The Party" with NBA YoungBoy and "Down Souf Hoes" with Saucy Santana. Both collaborations are highly anticipated for different reasons. NBA YoungBoy doesn't work with many other artists -- he likes to limit his collaborations to the ones that matter, saving a spot for Tyler, The Creator's album and working alongside many of the artists signed to his own label. It seems he's also a fan of Lil Nas X, agreeing to jump on a track with the "Industry Baby" artist.

As for Saucy Santana, he and Lil Nas are the two most popular openly gay Black artists in the country right now. For young LGBTQ-identifying youth, this is a huge moment for these two superstars to team up and drop an anthem together.

Are you glad to see Lil Nas X back on the internet? Let us know in the comments which song you want most from Lil Nas during his next chapter.