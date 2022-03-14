As Lil Nas X takes a much-deserved break from the spotlight after becoming a mainstream music superstar, he has also temporarily pivoted away from his usually active social media accounts. We haven't heard much from the 22-year-old artist but with his birthday coming up in one month, it looks like he's soft-launching his return to work, re-appearing this weekend with a brand new hairstyle.

New chapter, new hair. Lil Nas X presently has one of the Top 10 songs in the country ("That's What I Want") and he's not even promoting it all that much. The track is currently dominating on the radio while Lil Nas reaps the benefits from his hiatus. Taking some time to himself, the rapper felt like switching things up with his style, getting his hair colored, and growing it out for a new 'do.



Wearing a grey Los Angeles Clippers jersey to match his new grey hair color, Lil Nas showed off his latest style with a picture over the weekend. As he experiments with new looks before Aries season kicks off, Lil Nas fans haven't been the biggest supporters of this switch-up, flooding the quote tweets with negative comments about the look.

What do you think about Lil Nas X's new hair? Should he keep this look or keep trying out new colors? Let us know in the comments.