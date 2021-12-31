To say that Lil Nas X had a successful 2021 is an understatement. The "Industry Baby" star has moved from viral "Old Town Road" fame into his global Montero takeover, and while it didn't sit well with his detractors, Nas X's star continues to rise. His album topped the charts along with their subsequent singles, and Lil Nas X is positioning himself for an even greater year in 2022.

He's kicking the new year off with a candid interview that will air on CBS Mornings, and during the chat with Tracy Smith, Lil Nas X spoke about his social media presence.



Mike Coppola / Staff / Getty Images

It is well known that Nas X knows how to balance his personal and professional life with his online visibility, and he has often spoken about not taking social media too seriously. He trolls those that try to taunt him, and he makes sure to keep things light even when faced with racism and homophobia. In his CBS Mornings interview, Nas X shared that he views social media as a family.

“That was probably one of the first places where I was like, ‘Oh my God, this is for me,’” he said. “It’s like, my actual family. I’ve become closer with people who I met online than people who I’ve met in real life.” Adding, “I’ve learned the ways of the Internet... I’ve learned how to go viral, and what to stay out of.”

Lil Nas X also spoke bout his childhood, rise to stardom, and sexuality. “I feel like I’m much more out there with it,” he said. “It’s always been, ‘Okay, you’re gay, this needs to be sanitized.’... Gay, but let’s not include anything sexual. It’s like, ‘Be gay without being gay.’” His interview reportedly airs on January 2.



Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff / Getty Images

