Lil Nas X brought Jack Harlow to the 2022 Grammy Awards for a performance of “Dead Right Now,” “Montero (Call Me by Your Name),” and “Industry Baby." Nas is nominated for both Album of the Year and Record of the Year.

The performance sees Nas kick things off in a dazzling black cape while a drum line performs behind him. Harlow joins him on stage after transitioning into “Industry Baby."



Rich Fury / Getty Images

Sunday night won't be Nas' first chance at a Grammy as he won the awards for Best Music Video and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance back at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards.

While Nas is a Grammy-winning artist, Harlow stands to earn his first Grammy if Montero takes home Album of the Year.

Other artists nominated for Album of the Year include Jon Batiste, Doja Cat, Justin Bieber, Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga & Tony Bennett, H.E.R., Olivia Rodrigo, Taylor Swift, and Kanye West.

As for Record of the Year, Nas will be going up against ABBA, Jon Batiste, Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga, Justin Bieber, Brandi Carlile, Doja Cat, Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, and Silk Sonic.

For a full list of winners and nominees from the 2022 Grammys, head here.

Check out Nas and Harlow's performance below.

[Via]