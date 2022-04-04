LeVar Burton warned the crowd at the Grammy Awards to keep their hands to themselves on Sunday night while introducing presenter, Nate Bargatze. The comment was a clear joke aimed at Will Smith who slapped Chris Rock during the Oscars ceremony, last month.

“Now, I want to warn you all that our next presenter is a comedian, if you know what I mean,” Burton told the audience. “So I need to caution everybody: remain in your seats and keep your hands to yourselves.”



Ian Tuttle / Getty Images

Bargatze then walked on stage wearing a helmet.

“They said comedians have to wear these now at award shows during the joke part,” he said. “It doesn’t even cover your face. I think it just focuses where you would hit me.”

The joke was an obvious reference to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock during the Oscars, last month. The infamous incident led to Smith resigning his Academy membership as the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ Board of Governors is currently deciding on disciplinary action against the legendary actor.

The Grammy ceremony is airing live at 8:00 PM, ET. For a full updated list of winners and nominees, head here.

