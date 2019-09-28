Lela Rochon has paid no mind to Nicole Murphy's public apology to her for kissing her husband Antoine Fuqua while they were both in Italy earlier in the summer. “It was a moment that should not have happened. I regret it,” Nicole said of the kiss. “I apologized for it. I’m a human being, it was a mistake.” While Lela has remained mute, K. Michelle has shared a mouthful on the matter calling Nicole "disgusting" for her poor judgment.



Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

We think it's safe to say Lela will probably pass on speaking on her husband's infidelity with any press but in the meantime, she's pulled in all kinds of support from her famous friends on every level. Lela shared an image of her lovely daughter on Instagram in light of National Daughter Day (?) and the comment section proves that the Waiting To Exhale actress has a good crew of women on her side.

"So Gorgeous, like her mama’s twin Happy Birthday Asia," Beyonce's mother Tina Knowles commented, while famed jewelry designer Simone I. Smith commented, "Pretty like her mama." The rest of the comment section is filled with positive remarks sent Lela's way making it clear she's holding up in some way