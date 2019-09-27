Nicole Murphy recently paid a visit to The Wendy Williams Show to speak her truth on the time she got caught kissing Antoine Fuqua who is married to Lela Rochon. The duo was spotted making out in Italy earlier in the summer and Nicole quickly apologized, claiming her and the famed director were family friends. After Nicole apologized for a second time on the Wendy show (where she got grilled for her actions) the internet followed-up by bashing her all while Antoine's wife remained mute on the matter.

K. Michelle has now responded to the situation during a visit to Atlanta’s V-103’s The Morning Culture and she didn't spare any feelings with her opinion.

"I can’t stand women like that," she said. "Nicole Murphy you’re disgusting. You sat on that couch and you laughed. This ain’t no moment, it’s a mess. You wrong for that. You the type of woman that let these men be evil. They gotta have some help, and women like you are that type of help. That lady’s at home, married with her kids and you know this. It don’t matter what he told you. men lie, that’s what they do."

K. Michelle went on to shade Nicole for embarrassing another black woman "in front of the world" and then making a talk show appearance.

"You should be under a rock hiding, girl. You was still up there lying and you laughing and you do it to a lot of people you have a daughter, ma’am," she added.