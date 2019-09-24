Earlier in the summer, Nicole Murphy was in hot water when she was spotted kissing director Antoine Fuqua, who is a very married man. When photos of their Italian kiss hit the web, Nicole quickly apologized and stated that they were "just family friends." The aftermath of the situation had people calling Nicole out for similar behaviour in the past and now the 51-year-old has finally spoken about the event on a visit to The Wendy Williams show.

In the clips below, it's clear that Wendy wants Nicole to do some explaining and at one point grills her to detail just exactly what was going through her head at the time. “It was a frozen-in-time thing,” Nicole said of the steamy make out. “Trust me, I wish it didn’t happen. It was a moment where I should’ve thought more through the situation. Make better judgments. It’s something I apologized for.”

Nicole made it clear that social media was exaggerating the story and making it seem like she was best friends with Antoine's wife, Lela Rochon. “At the moment, maybe I had a different impression of [their marriage],” she said. Wendy then went on to ask persistently just exactly what her "impression" was but Nicole didn't budge on explaining everything.

“It was a moment that should not have happened. I regret it,” she added. “I apologized for it. I’m a human being, it was a mistake.” Watch below.