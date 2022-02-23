Kodak Black is laughing off his minor injuries from a shooting last weekend. Attending Justin Bieber's party in Los Angeles, the Florida-based rapper was shot in the leg outside of the event. There have been multiple rumors about who shot Yak, with some reports suggesting that Toronto rapper Pressa had something to do with the incident. Others, including music manager Wack 100, believe this was retaliation for Kodak's years-old comments about Lauren London, shooting his shot at the actress just days after Nipsey Hussle died.

During an appearance on The Breakfast Club on Wednesday morning, Kodak seemingly shot down both of those theories, claiming that nobody was after him and it was only one person who ran up on him.

Confirming that he's alright and doesn't have any serious injuries, Kodak said, "Nobody was after us or we was after them. It was just one of them like, 'Whats up.'"

Charlamagne Tha God went on to ask Yak why he said that he "finally" got shot on Instagram Live, to which he responded, "I'm the type of n***a where nobody gon' make me feel bad. I'ma show you my scars, I'ma highlight it myself. I'm laughing at my damn self like, 'Man, them n***as shot me real good! I got shot up good!' That's what I get. That's what I get for flexing on these n***as. I know nobody fighting no more. I done did a lot of sh*t, Charlamagne. I'll take my lick. I thank God it wasn't crazy. That sh*t could have been worse."

Elsewhere during the interview, Kodak spoke about expecting another baby girl, telling the hosts that he informed his girlfriend that he wanted to have a baby boy and told her that if they have a girl, he'll only be her "baby's daddy" and not her boyfriend anymore.

