Kodak Black has been multitasking as of late, rapping and being a father to his children. But with another baby on the way, the Florida rapper made it clear that he would only stay in his child's mother's life if they were having a baby boy, telling the hosts of The Breakfast Club that he informed his partner that he would be her boyfriend if they were having a son, but only her baby's daddy if they had a daughter.

"I told her last night, if it's a boy, I'ma be your boyfriend. If it's a girl, I'm just gonna be your baby daddy," said Kodak Black on The Breakfast Club on Wednesday morning.

Immediately, the hosts were concerned. Charlamagne interjected, "Man, if you don't stop this sh*t! What the hell? So, hold on, the little baby that's one-year-old, you're not in the child's life?"

Kodak responded, "f*ck yeah," he's in that baby's life.

Unfortunately for his new child's mother, the gender reveal party informed the world that they are having a girl, which means that Kodak may be less involved in her life. One of the people in attendance at the party shared videos of the reveal, saying, "Congratulations to my frienddddd and @kodakblack on the baby girl even though we all wanted it to be a boyyy!!!"

The moment was communicated in a unique fashion as a muscle car skirted off and left a trail of pink smoke, revealing that the couple is expecting a daughter.

Despite them wanting a boy, Kodak made sure to spoil his baby's mother, getting her a new orange Birkin bag.

Check out the footage below and let us know what you think about Kodak's comments about having another baby girl.











