One thing we all know about this pandemic is that many people have been spending a lot of time indoors. That baby-making season lasted extra long last year, and this year. Babies seem to be popping up everywhere, and Kodak Black is one of those who are caught up in the mix.



Rich Fury/Getty Images

Kodak is expecting his second child, and his first daughter, with his girlfriend, real estate agent Maranda Johnson. The baby is due either late this year or early 2022. Kodak and Maranda have allegedly been dating on-and-off for years. Kodak already has one child from a previous relationship, his six-year-old son, King.

In the wake of the news of having a new baby, Amber Rose decided to send some words of encouragement towards Kodak's expanding family. Although the rapper seems to be very excited to be having a daughter, being a girl dad comes with some added responsibilities. Amber Rose made sure to let Kodak know that he needs to start behaving himself.

"Congratulations @kodakblack On Your Babygirl I Need You To Stay Out Of Trouble So You Can Be Out Here To Raise Your Young Queen," she wrote on social media. That's some solid advice, Amber.