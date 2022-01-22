It's a celebratory day for Kodak Black. The good news keeps rolling in for the Florida rapper as he recently announced that his baby girl was born. This comes on the heels of Kodak's attorney, Bradford Cohen, publicly confirming that the recent trespassing charges against the rapper had been dropped. Kodak was arrested on New Year's day while visiting relatives.

“I think they made the arrest so they could search him and search his vehicle that was legally parked and try to find something that was a bigger charge than trespassing,” Cohen told Rolling Stone. “I think it was embarrassing that they ended up arresting him for trespass, and the case was never filed on because there was no probable cause to make the arrest.”

With that behind him, Kodak is free to shift his focus to more important things, like welcoming his newborn into the world. On Instagram, Kodak penned a note about the timing of these events.

"( 1-20-21 ) I Was Released From Prison 2 Years Early & My Daughter Enter This World (1-21-22) [smiling emoji] It’s A Blessing [smiling halo emoji]," he wrote. "Queen Yuri Kapri Is Heaven Sent She Blessing Me She Has Every Lil Thing That I Was Missing … I’m Dam Near Perfect But She Is … What A Coincidence I’m Home A Whole Year Finally After Not Being Able To Be Free A Whole Year Since I Was 14 !!!! It’s Lit."

Congrats to Kodak! Check out his post below.