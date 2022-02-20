Kodak Black's Super Bowl weekend certainly didn't go as expected after the rapper was shot following a rowdy altercation outside a Justin Bieber afterparty in Los Angeles. Initial reports revealed that three people were injured in the incident, and it was later revealed that one of them was Yak himself.

Though he did get hit, the "Roll In Peace" artist sustained non-life-threatening injuries, so after receiving treatment at the hospital, he was able to walk out in okay shape – walker in tow to aid him in his recovery.

Timothy Norris/Getty Images

On Saturday, February 19th, the Florida native hopped on his Instagram page to provide his fans with an update. "Minor Incident Over The Weekend But All Praise To YAHWEH I Wasn’t Too Late To Put A Smile On Momma Face," he began, starting his photo dump with beautiful bouquets of flowers, balloons, and a purse.

"Soon I Landed I Bought Her A New Mansion Fa 3’Million Dollars All Cash," Kodak revealed. "The Realtor Was Real Enough To Get Us In There Within a Week !!!"

The 24-year-old shared that he was also able to gift some of his friends "15 Bandz a Piece Even Tho That Loyalty Priceless … & 3 New Rolex’s Kuz They Always On Time Fa a Nigga."





"Everytime I Make Some Mo Money Ima Buy The #ZQueen A Bigger Crib & I Snapped With This One , She Jus Came Back From Haiti To A New And Bigger Hize," the father of two went on.

As for the Birkin included in the photograph – which he "Paid 30 Bandz" for – when gifting it to his mom, the recording artist "Gave It To Her Wit 30 Thousand In It," despite the fact that he had allegedly lost $30K betting on the Bengals at the Super Bowl.

"I’m Jus Happy I Was On Time Fa Valentines, Ya I Was A Few Days Behind But I Make It Happen Captain," he concluded. Elsewhere on his page, Yak went on Live to show off the wound he received during the Super Bowl shooting – check it out below.





