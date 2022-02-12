Further details regarding the shooting that took place at a Justin Bieber afterparty in Los Angeles last night have arisen, NBC News reports. As you may have already heard, three people were hit and one was injured when gunshots erupted outside The Nice Guy in Los Angeles. At first, details surrounding the victim's identities were kept under wraps, but it's since been confirmed that 24-year-old Kodak Black was among those shot.

The two other victims – said to be 19 and 60 years old – were transported along with the "Super Gremlin" rapper to a local hospital, and are all expected to recover from "non-life-threatening gunshot wounds."

It remains unclear exactly what sparked the incident that took place on the 400 block of N. La Cienega Boulevard, although law enforcement sources have said that the victims were shot as they were emerging from the club; an investigation is currently ongoing.

Footage obtained from last night's function shows Yak hanging out with fellow rappers Lil Baby and Gunna, posing for photos, smiling, and talking with his pals. Shortly after he threw a punch at someone, the Florida native was pulled into the spat, and gunshots could be heard ringing through the air as the crowd outside the establishment scattered.





An update from TMZ breaks down Kodak's side of the story, with the Dying to Live artist claiming that he was in the city for Super Bowl weekend, and attended Bieber's party without any issues inside. When he stepped outside, however, he found a member of his crew getting jumped by an unidentified assailant, prompting him to defend his friend.

It remains unclear if the shooter is the same person who attacked Yak's associate, or a different person entirely, but we do know that he was shot in the leg, and will more than likely be completely okay following his recovery.

Check back in with HNHH for any future updates on Kodak Black's shooting.

