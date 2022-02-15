Over the weekend, updates on Kodak Black's condition have been few and far between. There has now been visual confirmation of Kodak leaving the hospital with a walker.

Following the shooting at Justin Bieber's party, many were made aware of Kodak Black sustaining some injuries. The wounds were stated to be "minor" and "not life threatening," which fans were relieveed to hear. More news on the whereabouts, attendees, and reasons behind the shooting continued to surface over the days following. Many still wondered exactly how he was holding up.

Super Bowl Sunday rolled in, along with a new tweet and update from Kodak Black himself. He told fans about his intentions to attend the big game, and had plans to accompany his friend Drake in the box seats. As far as we know, he was not spotted at the game, as no images of him present have surfaced thus far. This is understandable, considering the event took place less that 48 hours after he received a gunshot wound.

On Monday morning, Kodak's lawyer provided some much needed clarity on the situation: "There was an unprovoked attack on an individual Kodak was with, when security and kodak came to his aid, several shots were fired at them by an unidentified assailant. Luckily, this was all caught on video. Kodak was struck in the leg. It was not life-threatening, and he is in stable condition."

While his condition is confirmed stable, Kodak was spotted leaving the hospital on a walker. It will take some time, but he will make a full recovery.

We'll continue to keep you updated on his condition as new information is revealed.