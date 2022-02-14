Kodak Black wound up in an altercation on Saturday morning that left him and two others shot outside of an afterparty hosted by Justin Bieber. The rapper was posted outside of the party with Lil Baby and Gunna when he found himself in a scrap. The fistfight escalated quickly after gunshots were fired, which prompted everyone in the scene to scatter and left Yak, among others, in need of medical attention.



Rich Fury/Getty Images

It seems like the rapper is fine. He was reportedly planning on heading to Drake's Super Bowl afterparty following the incident but his lawyer has provided a clearer update. Bradford Cohen shared an official statement on behalf of Yak on his IG page along with a screenshot of TMZ's headline. He explained that Yak is in stable condition after he was struck in the leg.

"There was an unprovoked attack on an individual kodak was with, when security and kodak came to his aid, several shots were fired at them by an unidentified assailant," Cohen wrote on Instagram. "Luckily, this was all caught on video. Kodak was struck in the leg. It was not life-threatening, he will make a full recovery and he is in stable condition."

Yak hasn't directly addressed the shooting but he did take to Instagram yesterday to publicly announce his $20K wager on the Los Angeles Rams.

In related news, Kodak Black recently announced his forthcoming album, Back For Everything which is due out on Feb. 25th. The rapper's announcement comes as his single, "Super Gremlin" shot up the Billboard Hot 100.