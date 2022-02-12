Ahead of Super Bowl Sunday, flocks of people have been descending upon the sunny city of Los Angeles to partake in this weekend's festivities, some of whom ended up at a Justin Bieber afterparty gone wrong last night, held at The Nice Guy.

As TMZ reports, Drake, Leonardo DiCaprio, Tobey Maguire, Kendall Jenner, and Khloé Kardashian were among those in attendance at the restaurant last night. Around 2:45 AM, Kodak Black, Gunna, and Lil Baby were spotted standing on the street outside, smiling and talking as a fight broke out not far from them.





The "Roll In Peace" rapper proceeded to swing at someone before others joined him, but within seconds gunshots can be heard flying through the air, sending patrons scrambling for safety.

XXL Mag notes that, in another video angle captured of the incident, a male voice can be heard yelling "back up" as the punches fly, moments before the sound of gunshots echos. Three people were said to be hit during the shooting, and one was injured, but luckily were all transported to the hospital and currently remain in stable condition.

Though their identities remain anonymous, we do know that the victims were aged 19, 24, and 60. At this time, the latest update from law enforcement reveals that the gunman/gunmen remain at large. Other information regarding the shooting is currently sparse.

Check out the chaotic footage from Justin Bieber's afterparty obtained by TMZ in the clip below, and tune back in with HNHH later for any future updates on the incident.

