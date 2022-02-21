Following last week's rumors that a member of Toronto rapper Pressa's team reportedly shot Kodak Black at Justin Bieber's party in Los Angeles, Wack 100 claims that an LA-based gangster was actually responsible for the shooting, saying on Clubhouse that shots were fired over Kodak's years-old comments about Lauren London.

In case you forgot, shortly after Nipsey Hussle's death, Kodak Black took to social media to shoot his shot at his partner, Lauren London. "Lauren London that's baby, though," said the rapper in April 2019. "She 'bout to be out here single. She fittin' to be a whole widow out here. I'll be the best man I can be for her. I'll give her a whole year. She might need a whole year to be crying and sh*t for [Nipsey]."

According to Wack 100, somebody finally got to Kodak three years later, shooting him in the leg over these comments.



Jerritt Clark/Getty Images



Paras Griffin/Getty Images

"N***as out here trippin' on Kodak, man. On some clout chasing sh*t," said Wack. "Talkin' 'bout, 'What's that sh*t you said about Lauren London?' Man, get the f*ck out of here. But Kodak got off!"

The people listening on in the Clubhouse room were perplexed about Kodak possibly getting shot over something he said such a long time ago, but considering the backlash he faced following those particular comments, it's likely that there are some Nipsey-aligned Crips that are still angry about his words.

What do you think about Wack 100's claims that Kodak was shot by somebody over his Lauren London comments? Listen below at the five-minute mark.