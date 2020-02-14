Kodak Black Finds Love On New Track "Because Of You"

Despite the 22-year-old's obstacles in prison, Kodak Black said that he was going to deliver new music in the spirit of Cupid, and he came through with the release of his latest single "Because of You." The Florida-bred rapper has periodically provided his fanbase with updates about his current four-year prison sentence and recently revealed that he appealed the sentence in hopes to regain his freedom in the near future. Though the "Lifestyle" rapper is not physically with us, he's been able to remain creative while incarcerated. Now, with the release of "Because of You," Kodak Black is attempting to show how diverse of an emcee he can be providing his fans with a Valentine's Day soundtrack for the holiday.

Instrumentally, "Because of You" remains in sync with the theme of the lyrical content. Bouncing, bright yet distorted synth pads experiment with different melodies while a thudding 808 bass line stays true to Kodak's Project Baby roots. The drum sequencing isn't overly domineering allowing Kodak's bars to be calmly delivered. The "No Flockin" songwriter showcases a level of vulnerability not usually displayed throughout his music as he croons between bars providing his listeners with his best Young Thug/Kid Cudi humming impersonation.

Check out Kodak Black's latest musical offering in "Because of You" in the streaming link provided below and let us know if you're feeling his newest one-off single in the comment section.

Quotable Lyrics

All because of you, Imma be a better man

Imma show you, things I ain't never did

Imma open up and show another side

I ain't show no one, show no one (Yeah)

I ain't show no one, this side of me

I think I love someone, it might be

I wanna trust someone, and finally

I gotta crush on one