After being sentenced to nearly four years in prison on firearms charges, Kodak Black has a lot of time to perfect his songwriting ability, working on his pen game and ensuring that the moment he gets out, he can come through on a number of straight bangers. The Florida-born rapper is a favorite among the stars in his state but he's had trouble staying out of trouble, entering several different prison facilities over the years. The 22-year-old artist, whose legal name is Bill K. Kapri, has been updating fans on his mental space since being transferred to a new penitentiary and, today, he switched the script by jotting down what appears to be a few bars to an upcoming song.



Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Taking to social media, Kodak Black offered a glimpse into his creativity from behind bars, surely keeping himself busy by writing lyrics and melodies. "Let Me Take Away Yo Pain, Wipe Yo Tears & Guide You/Let’s Make Love With Pen and Paper B4 I Come Off Inside You," wrote the troubled artist. "When The Dog Out The Yard, The Cats Gone Play/I Ain’t Trippin Bae Do Yo Thang."

Kodak Black is expected to be released from prison on August 14, 2022. The rapper has appealed his sentence, praying that the court reconsiders and allows him to walk free as soon as possible.