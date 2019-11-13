Ever since his arrest in Spring, Kodak Black has been spending time behind bars for falsifying information on a gun application. With his previous criminal record and a pending sexual assault charge in another state, the court was planning to go hard on the young Florida rapper. His sentencing date was previously revealed to be today and, right on time, the verdict has arrived. Unfortunately, Kodak will be spending more time in prison. There is some good news attached to that though. He'll only be gone for three years.



Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

According to the Miami Herald, the recording artist, whose real name is Bill K. Kapri, has been sentenced to thirty-six months in prison. The maximum sentence that he could have gotten was ten years so his entire legal team must be breathing a giant sigh of relief right now. The state reportedly asked for Kodak to be handed up to fifty-seven months behind bars but, upon considering the crime, the judge went with three years.

Kodak Black was reportedly involved in a fight with a guard last month, which made headlines for the 22-year-old. His crime was purely technical, lying on a form to purchase firearms in the state of Florida.

What do you think of Kodak's sentence? Should he have gotten more or less time or was the judge spot on?



Jerritt Clark/Getty Images