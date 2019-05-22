21 Savage hit the nail right on the head yesterday when he said that rappers, like Kodak Black, need to move more carefully. Since he was released from prison last year, it seemed as though the Florida-born spitter was making positive changes in his life. He moved to California and began making more introspective music. Dying To Live can be considered one of his most solid projects and much of that is because we were finally hearing Kodak without a shield. In a matter of weeks though, everything turned to dirt with multiple arrests, a sexual misconduct trial and fighting words against T.I. and The Game. The rapper tried to get out of jail by paying his bond but even still, he was deemed a "risk" so they decided to keep him in Miami. Now, he's begging the judge to let him go fight his battles in South Carolina, where he has a criminal file for sexual misconduct.



Kodak Black was arrested over Rolling Loud weekend for reportedly falsifying information on a document to get a gun. He has been in jail since then but, according to TMZ, he's hoping to be released soon so that he can fight his other battles in South Carolina. Kodak is set to appear in court soon in his rape trial and he's offering a compromise to the judge in his Florida case. He's hoping that he can be let out but kept on 24-hour surveillance while travelling. He's still wishing to be let out on bail but if the judge allows him to travel to South Carolina for his court date, he'll oblige and head back to Florida afterwards.

How do you see this ending for Kodak? Do you think he'll serve time?



