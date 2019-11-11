Kodak Black spent the entire summer in prison, getting locked up during Rolling Loud weekend in Miami, Florida. The rapper was set to perform at the show but after he was nabbed by the police for falsifying information on a gun application, he was taken to jail and arrested on firearms charges. The rapper has a troubling history with the cops, spending a decent amount of time behind bars and now, he runs the risk of occupying a prison cell for the next twenty years. The Project Baby will learn his fate in a couple of days.



It is being reported that on November 13, Kodak Black will officially be sentenced in relation to his most recent arrest. As previously stated, the recording artist, who changed his legal name to Bill K. Kapri, is facing a long time behind bars. A good number of his fans have been shouting for his freedom from the rooftops, telling everybody that will listen that Kodak should be free.

We will keep you updated on Kodak's status and any changes in his sentencing in the days leading up to Wednesday. Until then, let us know what you think will happen. Do you believe the jury will go easy on him or did his reported prison fight put him back in trouble with the deciding factors?

