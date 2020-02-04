Kodak Black's unapologetic authenticity has frequently led him down dark paths. Despite boasting a natural talent for songwriting and painfully honest lyricism, his inability to transition from streetlife has ultimately proved costly. After being discovered with an illicit firearm, Kodak was handed an extensive forty-six-month sentence, several of which the young rapper has already served. Now, TMZ reports that his legal team is looking to file an appeal in hopes of lowering that number down.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Their argument stems from the basis that Kodak was judged as a convicted felon during the firearm sentence, despite never having been officially convicted of charges stemming from a home raid in January 2018. Still, his team feels as if the presiding Judge was unduly harsh and intends on moving forward with an appeal to cushion the blow. Apparently, Kodak's team is pushing for the rapper to be released at the tail end of 2021, rather than the expected completion date of August 14th, 2022.

Kodak Black is currently adapting to his new environment in Kentucky, having been transferred over disturbing reports of abuse at the hands of authorities. The young rapper shared an update on his well-being yesterday, claiming that "besides the bullshit, life is great." Look for further updates to emerge as the appeal moves forward.

[via]