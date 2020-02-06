Things haven't been running too smoothly for Kodak Black during his latest prison stint, with the troubled rapper giving an update just yesterday about being locked in a bathroom. Today proved to be even more of a reason to rant based off his most recent social media post from behind bars.



Delivering both a screengrab and a caption that each packed some strong words, Kodak Black held nothing back while breaking down all that he's been enduring throughout this latest chapter in his life. "I’m A Lion, I Survive Any Jungle, Don’t Ever Think, Feel, Or Say [sic]," he wrote, doubling down on his determination to push through by adding, "A N***a Is At A Stand Still In This Bitch Because I’m Not. My Journey Is Still Moving Forward In Every Way So The Ground Still Shaking And The Sun Still Shining On Me. #SG 🎯 You Can’t Break What Can’t Be Broken." While the charges that Kodak is facing deserve to be taken very seriously, no person should feel like they're dying due to poor prison conditions. Stay up, Black.

Read his full IG post below: