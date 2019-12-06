French Montana Nabs Kodak Black & Kevin Gates For Boisterous "Lifestyle"

After spending over a week in the intensive care unit of the hospital, French Montana is back on his feet and he's not wasting any time. He knows that it's been too long since he released a new full-length studio album and his health scare was a reminder that he needs to live in the moment. With just a few days to spare, the New York rapper announced that he would be dropping a brand new album this week and, on cue, he came through with the 20-track Montana. Containing a few of his most popular singles from over the years, French Montana also added a new collaboration with Kodak Black and Kevin Gates called "Lifestyle," which we're highlighting here.

With a barrage of horns infiltrating the background, the new song is as boisterous as it gets. French Montana starts off the cut by bragging about his belongings and claiming that he will forever be a hot boy. Kodak Black gets his own verse while Kevin Gates provides additional vocals in the hook.

What do you think of this new team-up? Check out the full album here and be sure to leave a rating above.

Quotable Lyrics:

How they let you in the club with all that ass? That's illegal

How the hell they let me in the club with my heater?

Lifestyle that I'm living got me iced out in the building

I'm from Pompano, we be killin'

Pop it right down if you with me