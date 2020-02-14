Kodak Black will be releasing a new freestyle tonight titled, "Because Of You" to celebrate Valentine's Day, even if he's not here to physically commemorate a day of romance. The rapper took to social media where he announced the freestyle and shared the cover art for it including a heart with bullet holes in it. Surely, Heart Break Kodak will be emerging on this track with some vulnerable bars for the love birds out there.

As Kodak Black sits behind bars on Valentine's Day, his lawyer recently shared an update on the rapper, saying he's in good spirits as they work on his case. He also revealed that Kodak is plotting to drop new music as well. "It was good to see him and see he was in good spirits. He is working on new projects and reading," he said. Perhaps "Because Of You" will serve as the first single.

The latest update on his case arrived this week after the rapper officially filed for an appeal. He argued that the judge's sentencing was "harsh" citing a technical error in the guidelines the judge used to sentence him. According to his lawyer, the rapper was sentenced as a convicted felon which he argued isn't the case. He claimed that because he pleaded "no contest" in a previous strong-arm robbery case in Florida, he was never actually convicted, therefore he believes he shouldn't have been convicted under the guidelines for convicts.