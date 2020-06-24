atlantic
- SongsLuh Tyler Enlists Lil Uzi Vert On "Ransom"Lil Uzi Vert delivers a show-stealing verse on Luh Tyler's "Ransom" from "My Vision: Reloaded."By Aron A.
- MusicNBA Youngboy Unveils "The Last Slimeto" Tracklist & FeaturesThe 30-song album will include appearances from Quavo, Kehlani and Rod Wave. By Aron A.
- MusicLupe Fiasco Discusses Issues With Atlantic RecordsLupe Fiasco explained his problems with Atlantic Records in a series of tweets.By Cole Blake
- MusicKodak Black Shares Response To NBA Youngboy's Alleged $60M DealKodak Black is trying to secure a similar bag as NBA Youngboy. By Aron A.
- Pop CultureDJ Drama’s Generation Now Label Expands Deal With Atlantic RecordsThe Atlanta-based label imprint has taken another step in their joint venture with Atlantic Records.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicNBA YoungBoy Turned Down $25M From Atlantic Records To Re-Sign, According To AkademiksYB allegedly won't be returning to Atlantic – instead, he "wants to be independent."By Hayley Hynes
- RandomJohn Rose Secures New Partnership Between Collective Gallery & Atlantic RecordsCam Kirk's Collective Gallery agency continues to make big moves.By Alexander Cole
- MusicRoddy Ricch Clarifies That Nipsey Hussle Introduced Him To The Rap Game, Not Meek Mill"My situation with Atlantic was already solidified due to Nipsey Hussle walking me into the building," Roddy says.By Erika Marie
- GramNBA YoungBoy Says "Don't Sign To Atlantic Unless You Want To Be A Slave"The rapper is going after his label once again.By Erika Marie
- MusicMeek Mill Links Up With Tristan Thompson Amid Atlantic Records FalloutMeek has been having a busy week.By Marc Griffin
- MusicMeek Mill Slams Atlantic Records For Hurting His Relationship With Roddy Ricch & Rick RossMeek Mill slammed Atlantic Records on Twitter and blamed them for trying to separate him from Roddy Ricch and Rick RossBy Cole Blake
- MusicNBA YoungBoy Calls Out His Label For "Blackballing" HimNBA YoungBoy called out Atlantic for "blackballing" him.By Cole Blake
- GramAlmighty Jay Parts Ways With Atlantic After Months Of Complaining About LabelHe also shared that he's launched his own label, N2L Records.By Erika Marie
- GramPnB Rock Continues Tirade Against Label: "Havent Gave Me One Mil Yet!!!"The rapper doubles down on wanting out of his record deal.By Erika Marie
- MusicYBN Almighty Jay Claims Someone "Signed My Rights Away To Atlantic Records"He says it was done behind his back & this revelation follows last week's rant about a man who Jay accuses of signing "n*ggas to janky deals."By Erika Marie
- MusicLady Leshurr Turned Down "Massive" Deal After Label Wanted Her To Diss Nicki MinajThe British rapper claims Atlantic pressured her into writing a diss targeting Minaj, but she turned down their huge cash offer.By Erika Marie
- PoliticsCordae's Label Releases 36% Of "RNP" To Prove A PointAtlantic Records releases only 36% of Cordae's "RNP" video after only 36% of young voters voted in the 2018 midterm elections.By Alex Zidel
- MusicShoreline Mafia & Wiz Khalifa Flip A Montell Jordan Classic With "How We Do It"Shoreline Mafia's Fenix Flexin put a new spin on Montell Jordan's classic '90s hit "This Is How We Do It" with his own version titled "How We Do It" featuring Wiz Khalifa.By Keenan Higgins
- MusicNBA Youngboy Airs Out Label For Keeping His Masters From HimYoungboy Never Broke Again goes off on Atlantic Records for their "dirty" tactics in restricting him from his master recordings.By Alex Zidel
- MusicMeek Mill Sued For Allegedly Stealing Lyrics: ReportMeek Mill is reportedly being sued for stealing lyrics from his songs "100 Summers" and "Cold Hearted II."By Alex Zidel
- MusicGucci Mane Apologizes To His Label For His "Rude, Harsh Language"Gucci Mane takes back his former claims that he would be leaving Atlantic Records due to their "polite racist" behavior.By Alex Zidel
- MusicGucci Mane Conflicted About Leaving Atlantic Records Or Going IndependantGucci Mane is still debating whether or not he should go through with his decision to leave Atlantic Records and become an independant artist.By Lynn S.
- MusicGucci Mane Announces New Album "Icy Summer" & Other Major PlansGucci Mane's getting busy this summer with a new album, new label deal, and an apparent brand with Gucci.By Aron A.