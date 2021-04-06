Kodak Black was the reported target of a recent shooting in Tallahassee, Florida, which resulted in the rapper's security guard being rushed to the hospital for gunshot wounds in his leg. Kodak was safely escorted away from the McDonald's restaurant where shots were fired on Monday morning. The rapper was reportedly returning from a festival performance nearby, being followed to the restaurant and ambushed when he arrived.

Yak recently told Pooh Shiesty that he could "relate" to a caption he shared about all of his opps getting shot at. He later popped up on Instagram Live on Tuesday to speak even more about the shooting, downplaying it and proving that he's doing just fine.

"A b*tch ain't even gone play with me," said the 23-year-old artist. "When I saw the [news reports] I was like, what the f*ck? This ain't no sh*t like-- Y'all trying to make it like, one of these little industry b*tches. That sh*t was just some little bullsh*t on some lame little sh*t that transpired on some lame sh*t, homie. If you a real stepper out here, you gone know, I'm in this life. Baby blue sh*t. That's Yak right there."

He went on to further dispel that the shooting was fueled by rap beef, claiming that his mother checked in with him on Tuesday. "Leave me alone, man," he said about the situation. "I ain't f*cking with nobody. Yak been zoolin'."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DJ Akademiks (@akademiks)

What do you think of Kodak's explanation?