Things had settled down between Kodak Black and Southside, but all that changed this weekend. On Easter Sunday, Southside took to his Instagram Story to take shots at Kodak. "Yak, you still a bitch," spat the talented producer on social media "We can bump, too," he continued. "I'll be back in Miami in a week. Pull up wherever we can bump. Don't bring no security." His energy was fierce.

Although it's uncertain how this beef got reignited, we do know Kodak and Southside have been beefing over Yung Miami for a minute. Kodak was in a relationship with Yung Miami, however, when he went to jail in 2019, she and Southside conceived a child. At that point, Kodak dissed Yung Miami in a jail-house freestyle, rapping, "I bought Yung Miami a ring, she wanted 808 baby/ When I see her I'ma hit that bitch in her stomach/The way I keep my shit too real, they say I'm fucking up my money." Kodak apologized after the issue went viral.

Southside responded on Instagram, saying, "Hey, somebody tell Kodak suck a dick. How 'bout that? Get out of jail first, pussy." Southside has also been beefing with Lil Uzi Vert as of late.