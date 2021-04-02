Things got pretty tense last night when Yung Miami went on Instagram live and appeared to get into it with Lil Uzi Vert. While the true root of their issue was kept private, viewers could tell that the two rappers were at odds. At one point, Yung Miami told Uzi that they don't have to be friends, and the Eternal Atake rapper quickly followed up by saying, "It ain't even about that though. You know me. I ain't ever got to see you just like you ain't never got to see me."

Many deemed the manner in which Lil Uzi Vert was talking to Yung Miami to be rude, but both JT and Yung Miami sent out quick tweets to let their fans know that they weren't even taking the IG Live seriously. Still, that didn't stop Southside, Yung Miami's baby father, from hopping on Instagram to check Uzi for talking to his girl recklessly.

Following a day in which his father had publicly called him a "lil p****boy," Southside clearly wasn't amused by the Uzi's actions, and in an aggressive IG Live rant, the producer threatened to punch his teeth out and revealed that he had once saved the Philly rapper from getting robbed by Migos' Offset.

Naturally, social media users and fans of City Girls have been caught off guard by this unexpected beef between Lil Uzi Vert and Southside, so many have taken to Twitter to voice their confusion, distaste, and humorous hot takes. Check them out below.