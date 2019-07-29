This weekend, Kodak Black decided to shake things up by recording a freestyle over his jail phone. He hopped on a call with one of his homeboys, who shared the audio on the Florida rapper's official social media pages. In his bars, Kodak can be heard dissing Yung Miami and Southside, threatening to punch the City Girls star in the stomach to terminate her pregnancy. We don't need to tell you just how disrespectful that is... it should be obvious. These sorts of antics have kept the Dying To Live rapper relevant throughout his most recent stint in jail. Southside took matters into his own hands and responded to the shade but now, Kodak is coming through with his own request.

The Project Baby took to his Instagram story to make sure that everybody saw producer Southside's response, sharing it on his own page. Then, he added some commentary to taunt the man and his family, asking him to come through on a beat for his a capella vocals. "I Ripped Dat Bih Ainna," said Kodak, grinning proudly over his work. "@808mafiaboss Put A Beat To It."

At this time, there is a very low chance that Southside would head over to the other side and produce an instrumental for Kodak. After the blatant display of disrespect, we don't think these two will be working together for a while.



Screenshot via RapCurrent

[via]