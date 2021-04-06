He's only been out of prison for a few months, but Kodak Black is finding himself to be a target. The rapper has been enjoying life after receiving his pardon from former President Donald Trump, but Kodak had a scare in Tallahassee. We previously reported on Kodak Black visiting the city to perform at The Strip before making an appearance at Baja's Beach Club for the afterparty. The rapper and his crew were at the McDonald's next door to The Strip when someone followed them to the location and opened fire as Kodak was reportedly inside.



Mike Coppola / Staff / Getty Images

It's reported that one of Kodak's security guards was injured but the status of his recovery is not yet known. Kodal hasn't issued a formal statement about the incident, but he did draw attention to the altercation in his own way. Over on his Instagram Story, Kodak shared a photo of his brightly colored whip that may have been taken into custody following the shooting.

"That Baby Back [smiling emoji with sunglasses]," Kodak wrote over an image of his car. "This What You Posta Shoot @." Robert Vazquez, the owner of the McDonald's location, told local reporters that everyone inside of his establishment is cooperating with the authorities.

“We are aware of the incident that happened on the street in front of our restaurant,” Vazquez said. “Our biggest priority is always the safety and well-being of our employees and customers. We are fully cooperating with the Tallahassee Police Department, who will provide all updates on this investigation.”

Authorities are hoping that the public will help identify suspects involved. Check out Kodak's Story and post-shooting footage below.



Instagram

[via]