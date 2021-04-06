Kodak Black has seemingly taken issue with Memphis rapper Pooh Shiesty, who has quickly risen to become one of the most exciting rising stars in hip-hop. One mere week after claiming that Kodak was one of his biggest inspirations in music, Pooh Shiesty started a short-lived feud with the Project Baby over the origins of the money-spreading trend on Instagram. Kodak claimed that he started the fad, but Pooh told the rapper that he's been spreading for years before Kodak was even relevant.

While it appears as though they squashed their beef, a timely comment made by Pooh Shiesty on Monday on social media caught fans off-guard. The "Back In Blood" rapper said the following on Instagram, the same day that news surfaced on the targeted shooting of Kodak Black's entourage: "Anybody That Got Smoke With Me Got Shot At Or They Tried To Fix It." Considering the timing of the post, many believed that Pooh might have been dry-snitching on himself. However, Kodak commented on the post, saying, "I Can Relate Lil Bra I Can Relate."

The exchange has left people wondering what the status of their relationship truly is. Are Pooh Shiesty and Kodak Black at war or are they friends? According to Pooh, it's the latter. When somebody asked if Kodak was trolling him, Pooh said that he doubts that's the case. "No that's bro," wrote the Shiesty Season star in response.



Instagram



Instagram

Kodak Black was uninjured in the shooting, but his security guard was hit in the leg and rushed to the hospital. Kodak reportedly went to a McDonald's in Tallahassee following a festival performance at 3 AM when his team was followed and shot at. We will keep you posted as more information is released regarding the shooting.

What do you think of the exchange between Pooh Shiesty and Kodak Black?



