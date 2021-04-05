Pooh Shiesty's climbing up the rap game. Shiesty Season cemented him as the most promising artist under Gucci Mane's wing in recent times. However, his rise to the top did not come without controversy. Last month, he found himself in a back-and-forth with Kodak Black who said that he stole his ad-lib. The unfortunate part is right before, Shiesty cited Kodak Black as one of his favorite rappers in the game.

Many feared that a potential feud between the two rappers could get even worse. However, maybe the internet antics are all for show. Earlier today, Pooh Shiesty shared a photo of himself flexing his new chain that includes his signature ad-lib while holding the money phone to his ear in front of the ice cream section of the grocery store. "Anybody That Got Smoke With Me Got Shot Or They Tried To Fix It," Shiesty captioned the phone, along with a red drop and a snake emoji.

Despite their feud, Kodak Black slid into the comment section of Pooh Shiesty's latest post where he wrote, "I Can Relate Lil Bra I Can Relate."

Yak has since deleted the comment and it's unclear whether it was posted after the alleged ambush today. Kodak Black and his entourage were reportedly followed and shot at, leaving the rapper's security guard injured.