Just last week, rising Memphis rapper Pooh Shiesty was singing Kodak Black's praises, including the superstar in his list of favorite rappers during an interview with HotNewHipHop for our new Rise & Grind series. It only took a few days for the "Back In Blood" artist to "lose all respect" for the recently-released Kodak, calling him out on social media on Monday.

In a since-deleted post, Pooh Shiesty called Kodak "lame" and said that he lost all respect for the rapper after he posted a video checking Lil Baby for rapping that he started the money-spreading trend on Instagram. Things quickly unraveled when Kodak got wind of Pooh's diss, mocking him on Instagram Live and seemingly claiming to have started his "blrrd" ad-lib.

Kodak filmed his friends yelling out "blrrd" before chiming in, saying, "That 'blrrd' sh*t really be mine. We run over sh*t! Keep that sh*t cute, don't make it all that, bro."

Pooh seemingly wasn't satisfied with Kodak's response because he proceeded to take credit for the money-spreading craze, posting pictures of himself that date back to 2011.

"The INTERNET AND FANS will make a real n***a do some hoe sh*t," said Pooh. "Influence?????? u wasn’t rappin when I was out here taking action!!!!!!!! I just like yo music thought u was on my same time boy u was rapping that sh*t I was really living before I ever made a song, this internet don’t know sh*t bout me, if anything @chieffkeeffsossa get credit n***a don’t play with me I’m wrong young n***a we can hit bout fr all that talking n***a gangstas keep they phone down."

What do you think of the bubbling feud between Kodak Black and Pooh Shiesty?