Kodak Black probably should have kept his mouth shut on this one. On Monday, the rapper reacted to some of Lil Baby's recent lyrics on Lil Durk's "Finesse Out The Gang Way", effectively checking Baby and demanding his credit for the money-spreading trend. Making a point to say that he was not dissing Lil Baby or being petty by sharing the videos, Kodak was bombarded with messages about why it probably wasn't a great idea to share his take on the situation. Now, he's learning why.

While Lil Baby still hasn't said anything about the call-out, Memphis stepper Pooh Shiesty of "Back In Blood" fame has officially chimed in, telling Kodak that he doesn't rock with him anymore. "This sh*t here so lame too me," wrote Pooh, posting-and-deleting a link to Kodak's video. "Lost all my respect @kodakblack."

During a recent interview with HotNewHipHop for our Rise & Grind series, Pooh Shiesty told us that Kodak Black is among his Top 5 favorite rappers list, so this is a big deal.

Pooh has been rising up the rap ranks quickly and it looks like any possibility that we would get a song from Pooh and Yak is officially out the window. Do you think this will lead to a larger number of rappers calling out Kodak? And do you think Kodak should have stayed silent on this matter?



Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Kodak was released from prison after being pardoned by President Donald Trump on his final day in office. He has remained out of trouble since the beginning of this year, but he hasn't steered clear of social media antics. This is just the latest in his comeback story.